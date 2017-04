Sydney Graff and Jack Arens were crowned as Prom Queen and King during the 2017 AHS Junior-Senior Prom on Saturday, April 22nd. Coronation was held in the AHS following Grand March. The theme of this year’s prom was “One Night in Paris.”

