Travee Hobbs Awarded NACO County Official of the Year

Brown County Clerk Travis “Travee” Hobbs received the Nebraska Association of County Officials’ (NACO) highest honor when she was named the 2017 County Official of the Year.

Hobbs was presented the award during NACO’s 123rd Annual Conference Awards Ceremony, which took place in December. William Tielke, Holt County Commissioner who served as president of NACO in 2017, once again recognized Hobbs during the Brown County Commissioners meeting on January 16th.

Constituents and fellow elected officials acknowledged that the award was well deserved, saying Hobbs is “very helpful.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/