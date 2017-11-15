Veterans Day Program Pays Tribute to Veterans from Civil War to Now

Wed, 11/15/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

Ainsworth Community Schools hosted the annual Veterans Day Program on Friday, November 10th at 2:00 p.m.

Mayor Larry Rice welcomed guests to the program, followed by the posting of the colors, playing of the “Star Spangled Banner” by the high school band, the signing of the Pledge of Allegiance by Ms. Wragge’s kindergarten class and a prayer.

 

