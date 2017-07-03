Wentz Hired as Elementary Principal at Ainsworth Community Schools

Ainsworth Community Schools will feature a couple new faces this year, including that of Mike Wentz, who has accepted the position of elementary principal. He will be working with Pre-K students up through sixth graders and will also be the assessment coordinator for the school district.

Wentz grew up in Sterling, NE. After graduating from high school, he went on to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he received his K - 8 elementary degree, K - 6 PE degree, 7 - 12 coaching degree and Pre-K - 12 principal degree.

After graduating from UNL, he taught second grade for six years at Bennet-Palmyra then was a principal for 18 years in Tecumseh, Aurora, Imperial, Syracuse and Norris.

