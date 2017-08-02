Yard of the Week Presented to Brad and Ann Fiala

Brad and Ann Fiala, whose home is located at 132 N. Walnut St., were named the most recent recipients of the Ainsworth Area Chamber of Commerce Yard of the Week. In addition to a wide variety of flowers and shrubs, the Fialas also have patriotic bunting along their fence and three flag poles flying six different flags.

