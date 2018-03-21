2018 Gorilla track team prepares for season

The Gregory track season has had a cold and snowy start to the season. The team started the first practice on March 7th and has limited time to practice at the track. Most of the preparation and workouts have been on the city streets and sidewalks.

The team currently consists of 30 tracksters. The lone senior girl, Bailey Beck will return in the hopes of advancing one more time to the state meet in May. This year’s girls are motivated and energized for a competitive and successful season.