All-Conference teams have been selected

High school basketball has two different conferences. They consist of the SCC (South Central Conference) All-Conference Team and the SESD (Southeastern South Dakota Conference) All-Conference Team. The SCC All-Conference Teams are mixed with five different schools Gregory, Burke/South Central (B/SC), Kimball/White Lake (K/ WL), Platte/Geddes (P/G), Colome, and Andes Central/Dakota Christian (AC/DC). The SESD All- Conference Team has eight different schools, Gregory, Chamberlain, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton (MV/P), Winner, Wagner, Parkston, Platte/ Geddes (P/G), and Bon Homme.