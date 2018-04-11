All-Conference teams have been selected

Wed, 04/11/2018 - 11:42am News Staff
High school basketball has two different conferences. They consist of the SCC (South Central Conference) All-Conference Team and the SESD (Southeastern South Dakota Conference) All-Conference Team. The SCC All-Conference Teams are mixed with five different schools Gregory, Burke/South Central (B/SC), Kimball/White Lake (K/ WL), Platte/Geddes (P/G), Colome, and Andes Central/Dakota Christian (AC/DC). The SESD All- Conference Team has eight different schools, Gregory, Chamberlain, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton (MV/P), Winner, Wagner, Parkston, Platte/ Geddes (P/G), and Bon Homme.
 
 
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467