Campbell qualifies for Nationals

Wed, 04/11/2018 - 11:41am News Staff
At the Hastings Invite on Friday, March 30, 2018, in Hastings, NE, Matt Campbell qualified for the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Outdoor National Championships in the discus with a toss of 157-05. He took fifth place at the meet.
 
Matt attends Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell. His parents are Dave and Kristen Campbell of Gregory.
 
 
