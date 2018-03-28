Gorillas compete at Dan Lennon

The Dan Lennon Track Meet was held on Tuesday March 20th. This meet is an indoor meet held in the Dakota Dome in Vermillion.

This meet consisted of 1300 competitors from the states of Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota. A contingent of Gorilla tracksters competed very well in their first competition of the year. Plaques were awarded to the top five placers in individual events and the top three in the relays. In the girls division, Megan Warnke earned a Dan Lennon Plaque by placing 5th in the 400 M run with a time of 1:06.50. Emma Thomas place 9th in the 400 M run with a time of 1:06.87. Emma also ran the 3200 M run and placed 6th in a time of 12:53.74. These two girlsran exceptionally well. The 400 M run has 75 girls running in this event, so for them to place in the top ten is a great start to the season.