Gorillas finish up with a win in regular season play

Wed, 02/21/2018 - 12:00am News Staff
Coach Jeff Determan
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 73
 
Gregory hosted MVP on Thursday night, February 15 and were dealt a 73-66 loss by the Titans. The game was tied after one quarter 16- 16 before the Titans took a 33-26 lead into the half.
 
“We started quickly but then struggled a little offensively in the second quarter,” said Coach Determan.
 
 

