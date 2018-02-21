Gorillas finish up with a win in regular season play
Wed, 02/21/2018 - 12:00am News Staff
Coach Jeff Determan
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 73
Gregory hosted MVP on Thursday night, February 15 and were dealt a 73-66 loss by the Titans. The game was tied after one quarter 16- 16 before the Titans took a 33-26 lead into the half.
“We started quickly but then struggled a little offensively in the second quarter,” said Coach Determan.
