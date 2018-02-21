Lady Gorillas earn a 62-57 win over the Lady Cowgirls

Wed, 02/21/2018 - 12:00am News Staff
Max Klundt
On February 12, 2018, the Lady Gorillas traveled to Colome to take on the Cowgirls. Both teams got off to a pretty good start as the score was 11-11 after the first quarter. The Cowgirls would jump on top going into halftime though as they outscored the Lady Gorillas 13-10 in the second quarter giving them a 24-21 lead at the half.
 
Colome opened up the second half out scoring the Lady Gorillas again 15-13 extending their lead to 39-34 heading into the final quater. The Lady Gorillas came storming back in the fourth quarter outscoring the Cowgirls 28-18 giving them a 62-57 victory.
 
 

