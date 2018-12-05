Storm wrestling season looks promising

The 2018-2019 Burke/Gregory Storm wrestling team has a slate of 25 members, including 17 returning lettermen. Six of these wrestlers, Owen Hansen, Finn Hanson, Jordan Vosika, Jackson Eklund, Rhoss Oliver, and Jeremiah Beck, return with state tourney experience. Beck and Eklund have both earned state tourney place finishes on multiple occasions.

First-time additions to the roster include Isaac Barreto, Brady Petterson, Zach Eklund, Mason Peck, Tyler Spencer, Kade Stukel, and Ethan Dargatz.

