93rd session of SD legislature convenes

The 93rd session of the South Dakota legislature convened at noon on Tuesday, January 9 in Pierre. The session is scheduled for 38 days.

The District 21 legislators are Senator Billie Sutton (Dem) of Burke, Representative Lee Qualm (Rep) of Platte and Representative Julie Bartling (Dem) of Gregory. They provided the following comments on their top issues for the session.

District 21 is comprised of Gregory, Tripp and Charles Mix Counties and Precincts 2 and 5 in Bon Homme County.