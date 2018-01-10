93rd session of SD legislature convenes

Wed, 01/10/2018 - 5:00am News Staff
The 93rd session of the South Dakota legislature convened at noon on Tuesday, January 9 in Pierre. The session is scheduled for 38 days.
 
The District 21 legislators are Senator Billie Sutton (Dem) of Burke, Representative Lee Qualm (Rep) of Platte and Representative Julie Bartling (Dem) of Gregory. They provided the following comments on their top issues for the session.
 
District 21 is comprised of Gregory, Tripp and Charles Mix Counties and Precincts 2 and 5 in Bon Homme County.
 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467