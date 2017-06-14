Al Cerny is SD finance officer of the year

Al Cerny, Gregory city administrator and finance officer, was named SD Finance Officer of the Year at a luncheon held on June 8, 2017 at Pierre. Jennifer Eimers, president of the SD Governmental Finance Officers’ Association, made the presentation.

Mr. Cerny was one of 17 nominees for the 2017 finance officer of the year. His nomination was submitted by Mayor Scott Anshutz and endorsed by the city council, community members and professional peers who wrote letters of support that reflected his accomplishments and commitment to moving the City of Gregory forward. His wide ranging contributions were reflected in his selection, as addressed in the following endorsements.

“Al has been a dedicated public servant for 38 years. He uses his experience and knowledge in working in city government to make informed decisions regarding budget, strategic planning for project development and the many financial decisions that face Gregory’s small, rural city government.”

