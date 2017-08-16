Ambulance services in Gregory County face closure

All three ambulance services in the county are in dire need of more personnel. There will be an EMT or EMR class starting in January 2018. We are looking for individuals that would like to take the EMT or EMR class and join one of the three services in the county.

All three services in the county are short on personnel and are looking at possibly closing in the near future if they cannot find more help. This would mean that the residents would have to wait for an ambulance from Charles Mix County or Tripp County if one is available. This would be a major loss to the county and would affect everyone in the county.

