Avera Medical Group Gregory welcomes a new Physician’s Assistant

Brian Collins is the newest member of the medical staff at Avera Medical Group Gregory. Taking a very round-about path to becoming a physician’s assistant (PA), Collins started out as a religion and philosophy major at Liberty University in Virginia. During the last semester of earning his undergraduate degree, one of his friends, who had become an emergency medical technician (EMT) in Charlottesville, started telling him interesting stories about what he was doing. He decided that if his friend could do all of that, he could too.

At that point, however, Collins was pretty sure that he wanted to teach philosophy, and was planning to get his masters degree in philosophy and teaching. He had a few revelations that last semester, though, that convinced him otherwise. As he started training to become an EMT, his very first patient was an elderly gentleman who was having a heart attack. The man lost consciousness and was having an acute episode, but Collins and the medical team working with him were able to bring him back. That hooked him.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/