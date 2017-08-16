beBeefsteak Banquet and benefit is Sat., Aug. 19

Wed, 08/16/2017 - 12:31pm News Staff

The Gregory Area Healthcare System & Foundation is sponsoring a Beefsteak Banquet on Saturday, August 19 at 6:00 p.m. at the Gregory Memorial Auditorium.

Said Avera Gregory Hospital CEO Anthony Timanus, “It’s going to be a really fun, relaxed and comfortable night with meat, bread, music, an open bar and auctions. And if you don’t like beef we are serving a lot of other things as well.”

 

