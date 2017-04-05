BID group hears presentations on wind farm development in Gregory County

Wed, 04/05/2017 - 1:44pm News Staff

Leo Schlauch, a Prelude LLC representative from Green Bay, WI spoke to the Gregory BID Group at their monthly meeting on Apr. 3. Other speakers included Joel Keierleber of Colome, and Eugene Brumbaugh, Edward Dostal and Justin Jelinek of Gregory.

The meeting was an opportunity for the BID Group to ask questions about the potential economic benefits to the City of Gregory from wind farms in Gregory County.

Thirty people attended the meeting. Nine were BID members, five gave part of the presentation and the remaining attendees observed the meeting. Following the meeting, attendees had the opportunity to talk to the wind development representatives.

 

 

