Biking Bokker braves RAGBRAI

Wed, 09/05/2018 - 5:00am
Patty Connealy-Clark

Local fitness enthusiast Ray Bokker recently took part in the world-famous RAGBRAI, the “Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa, sponsored by the Des Moines Register.

2018 was the 46th anniversary of the event. The ride takes seven days, and this year it covered 468 miles, averaging 67 miles per day. With a total of 12,576 feet of climb, it was the fourth easiest route in the history of RAGBRAI.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467