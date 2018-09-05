Biking Bokker braves RAGBRAI

Local fitness enthusiast Ray Bokker recently took part in the world-famous RAGBRAI, the “Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa, sponsored by the Des Moines Register.

2018 was the 46th anniversary of the event. The ride takes seven days, and this year it covered 468 miles, averaging 67 miles per day. With a total of 12,576 feet of climb, it was the fourth easiest route in the history of RAGBRAI.

