Billie Sutton announces candidacy for Governor of South Dakota

Wed, 06/07/2017 - 11:59am News Staff

Wednesday, May 31, 2017, on his family’s ranch overlooking the Missouri River in rural Burke, Senate Minority Leader Billie Sutton announced his candidacy for Governor of South Dakota.

Senator Sutton, a fifth generation South Dakotan and term-limited District 21 State Senator, said he is running for Governor to put his South Dakota values of hard work, honesty, and integrity to work for the people of South Dakota.

 

