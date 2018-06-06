Braun brings enthusiasm to new chamber director position

Suzanne Braun is the new Director of the Chamber of Commerce, which is no longer affiliated with the Business and Industrial Development organization. Since starting, she has been on the run, finalizing plans for the Fourth of July in addition to just familiarizing herself in her new job.

A massage therapist for the past 13 years, Braun was ready to begin a new venture. “Massage was starting to take its toll on my hands,” she admitted.

