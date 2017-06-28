Celebrate the Fourth of July in Gregory

Gregory has a big four day weekend planned for their 2017 Fourth of July celebration. In addition to the regular attractions, there are some new highlights. An Air Band All Stars performance of air band winners from previous years is scheduled. A coed slow pitch baseball tournament will be held this year. A burger feed will take place after the parade. A special showing of the movie Grease will play at the Hilltop Drive-In. The Young Eagles are coming to offer free airplane rides to youths.

Note: The following baseball games are at the Gregory City Park Baseball Diamond. Softball games are at the Little League fields.

