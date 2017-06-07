Chance Harruff arrested for murder of Kristi Olson

Chance Harruff, age 46, of Hammil, has been charged with murder for the death of Kristi Olson early in the morning of June 1. He made an initial court appearance at the Gregory County Courthouse on June 5 and applied for court-appointed counsel. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 14.

Olson, age 38, of Dallas, was found unresponsive by one of her daughters on Thursday morning, June 1. County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call to Kristi’s home at about 7:30 a.m. She was pronounced dead at Avera Gregory Hospital. An autopsy performed by a Sioux Falls doctor that indicated she was the victim of a homicide

