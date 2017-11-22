City council hears proposal for new city position

The Gregory City Council members met on Monday, November 20, 2017 to discuss issues on the agenda including a building permit, truck bids, one day liquor license request, renew liquor licenses for 2018, the 2005 Dodge police car, approve the second reading of the budget supplement ordinance and discuss a proposal to expand the Chamber/ BID Director position.

First order of business, AnnaLee Neiman met with the council to ask them to release her dog back to her. Thursday her dog was locked up by the police department for ten days which is the standard for a rabies test to come back. Her dog was involved in an incident on Tuesday which resulted in a gentleman getting bit on the hand while riding his scooter down the street. She informed the council members that she didn’t know how that happened since her dog was on a leash, which was not broken, when she got home from work. The gentleman did not go in to have the bite looked at until Thursday and that is when the complaint was filed.

The council discussed the ordinance and it says that two complaints and/or a bite from an animal forced the hand of the police officers to take action. Police Chief Lafe Gildemaster said that since there were both, complaint and a bite that there were two options. He informed the council that he didn’t feel that the dog was vicious. After the results of the rabies test comes back, if it is good, option one, is to find a place for the dog out of town or option two, have it euthanized.

