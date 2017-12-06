City council members vote to make BID/Chamber Director a city position

The Gregory City Council met for their regular meeting on Monday evening to cover an agenda that included hay bid openings, library trustee appointment, first and second readings of ordinances, reviewing police department applications and discussing the BID/Chamber position.

BID/Chamber position

Mayor Scott Anshutz said that two weeks ago, the BID and Chamber presented a proposal to move the BID/Chamber Director to a full time person which is open to the public to apply. The budget finance committee reviewed the budget last week. The money that would be used for the salary of the hired individual would be taken totally out of the third cent sales tax.

Councilman Seymour Studenberg said that the current situation that is in the 3B fund right now and assuming the continuation of the same revenue for the next couple years, there is enough money right now to fund the position for two years. So it is a doable deal money wise and that is assuming the high end of the salary and still leaves a $20,000 cushion.

