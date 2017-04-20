Clean up again on agenda

Thu, 04/20/2017 - 7:50am News Staff

The Gregory City Council met on Monday, April 17, 2017. Mayor Scott Anshutz chaired the meeting. The council members present were Jerry Kafka, Shana Flakus, Seymour Studenberg, and Blane Bartling. City administrator Al Cerny, public works superintendent Mark Fortuna, police officer Nick Myers and planning commission chair Sam Flakus also attended the meeting.

Citywide nuisance abatement occurring

Officer Nick Myers reported that all of Ward II has been inspected for violations of the city ordinance on nuisances. They have started submitted their findings to Cerny for further action. There are currently ten properties in Ward II that require action.

The police department will now move to Ward III and start looking at properties to determine if there are violations.

 

