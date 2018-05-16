Colonel Leslie Maher to be graduation speaker for Gregory’s Class of 2018

Twenty-nine seniors are slated to graduate at the Gregory High School commencement ceremony to be held on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Gregory Memorial Auditorium.

Colonel Leslie A. Maher, GHS Class of 1987, will be this year’s featured speaker. Colonel Maher, a native of Gregory, enlisted in the Air Force right after high school. After her enlistment ended, she attended Wichita State University and joined the 184th Fighter Wing, Kansas Air National Guard. Once she completed her degree, she was commissioned through the Officer Training School, Maxwell AFB, Alabama, and reported to NAS Pensacola, Florida and Randolph AFB, Texas for Joint Undergraduate Navigator Training.

