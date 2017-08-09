Commissioners review completed studyet

Wed, 08/09/2017 - 11:58am News Staff
The Gregory County Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, August 1 at the courthouse in Burke.
 
Harry Redman, District III and David Skaggs, SD Ag Development Representative, met with the board to present the Rural Development Site Analysis. This study was completed by Planning and Development District III, funded by the South Dakota added Agriculture Sub Fund. The study identified and evaluated potential sites for development for planning for economic development in rural Gregory County.
 
Travel expense
 
The commissioners approved travel expensse for Casey Burrus to attend SDAAO School at Pierre and SDPA-Western Planner Conference at Spearfish.
 
 
 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition

