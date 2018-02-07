Community Development Director hits the ground running

The regular meeting of the Gregory City Council was held Monday, February 5. Community Development Director Holly Glover gave an extensive report on her activities. The BID/Chamber of Commerce annual meeting will be held at Dayspring Coffee Co. on Thursday, February 22. Attendees will receive a $25.00 discount on their annual dues if they pay for them that night. Scott Amundson from GOED will attend as the guest speaker. He has experience working with cities that have done similar things with a community development director position and should have some good advice and insights to share.

Other upcoming events are book buddies at the library on the 10th and the Farm & Home Show and the Impersonation Contest on March 10; proceeds from the impersonation contest will be used to freshen up the exterior of Dixon Townhall. The fireman’s dance is scheduled for March 17, featuring Hot Rod Chevy Kevy.

Gregory has secured the 14 and under State Junior Teener baseball tournament July 20-22 as well as a 12 and under tournament. Mayor Scott Anshutz also reported that 4-H Achievement Days are planned for August 9-11 and is pleased that the schedules don’t conflict with each other.

