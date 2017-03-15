Concession stand improvements recommended

The Gregory School Board held their regular monthly meeting on Monday, March 13, 2017. Board members present were Dave Shoemaker, Curt Sinclair and Sharon Pedersen. Bob Wik and Karen Timanus were absent. Superintendent Sara Klein, principal Jeff Determan, business manager Jonalu Studenberg, teacher Julie Braun, Kimberly Veskrna and Jennifer Klundt also attended.

Concession stand recommendations made

Kimberly Veskrna talked to the board about problems at the concession stand at the football field and recommended solutions. Jennifer Klundt, the music booster president, also provided information. Some of the points they raised were that the concession stand needs updated electrical wiring. Currently only two roasters can be plugged into the food prep area at a time without causing a breaker to blow. The coffee pot and hot chocolate pot can’t be plugged in at the same time. The concession stand should be expanded. They also recommended adding a serving window on the baseball field side of the sports complex so that only one stand would be needed year around and attendees at softball/baseball games could see that the stand was open. The stand needs a better workflow space and designated food prep area. It’s hot inside no matter what season it is. They’d like to install an air conditioner on one wall. They’d like to install windows to keep flies out and hot and cool air in. Most of the nice concession stands have actual windows that slide open and shut. The building needs insulation and closing all openings to keep weather and rodents out. Increased storage is needed. Expanding the building would also provide for additional cold storage.

