Council addresses police shortage, hears chamber of commerce proposal

Wed, 07/26/2017 - 10:39am News Staff

The Gregory City Council adjourned to executive session Monday evening to address filling vacancies in the Gregory Police Department.

Council members agreed to officer the Chief of Police position to Lafe Gildemaster who is currently serving with the Huron Police Department. In addition to working as a code enforcement for the Huron department, Gildemaster also served as a deputy sheriff in Sully County for several years.

The council authorized City Finance Officer Al Cerny to negotiate compensation with Gildemaster.

 

