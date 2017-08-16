County 4-Hers to participate in state rodeo events this weekend

Eleven Gregory County 4-Hers will be competing in the 2017 South Dakota State 4-H Rodeo this coming weekend in Ft. Pierre. The three day event will be hosted at the Stanley County Fairgrounds with contestants from across the state competing in a host of junior and senior events.

4-H members from Gregory County include: Ethan Fernau of Fairfax who will compete with Jamin Dougherty of Colome in team roping on Friday and Saturday.

