Countywide clean up days are May 4-6

Wed, 04/12/2017 - 12:12pm News Staff

The Gregory County Commission met on Tuesday, April 4, 2017. Commissioners Myron Johnson, Jeff Johnson, Jessy Biggins, Bob Hausmann and Kelsea Sutton were present.

County dump days are May 4-6

Free dump days are scheduled for May 4-6, 2017.

CodeRED notification system goes county wide

Brad Christensen, the county emergency management director, previously asked the county to consider countywide implementation of the CodeRED emergency notification system. The commissioners voted to implement unlimited Code Red in Gregory County effective May 1, 2017. The annual cost share is: Gregory $1,250, Burke $580, Bonesteel $250, Dallas $120, Fairfax $120 and Gregory County $1,769.

 

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467