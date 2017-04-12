Countywide clean up days are May 4-6

The Gregory County Commission met on Tuesday, April 4, 2017. Commissioners Myron Johnson, Jeff Johnson, Jessy Biggins, Bob Hausmann and Kelsea Sutton were present.

Free dump days are scheduled for May 4-6, 2017.

CodeRED notification system goes county wide

Brad Christensen, the county emergency management director, previously asked the county to consider countywide implementation of the CodeRED emergency notification system. The commissioners voted to implement unlimited Code Red in Gregory County effective May 1, 2017. The annual cost share is: Gregory $1,250, Burke $580, Bonesteel $250, Dallas $120, Fairfax $120 and Gregory County $1,769.