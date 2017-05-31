Cpl Terry Fenenga killed in action in Vietnam in 1967 during Operation Medina

Marine Corporal Terry Howard Fenenga died in Vietnam on October 18, 1967. He was 24. His parents were Cliff and Gertrude Fenenga. He was born on June 22, 1943 and he was an only child. The family lived at the foot of a bluff on a ranch near Iona. Cliff was a trucker, and they didn’t have another vehicle so Gertrude and Terry spent most of their time alone on the ranch.

It was a lonely existence for a boy who didn’t have any nearby playmates. He didn’t have much supervision when he was young. That led him to be a risk taker and he wasn’t afraid to take risks. He’s been described as fearless.

