Daugaard’s last budget a lean one

Despite the need to fill a shortfall in the current budget and the projection for another lean budget in FY 2019, South Dakota’s finances aren’t in bad shape. That was the message Gov. Dennis Daugaard offered in his budget address to the S.D. Legislature on Tuesday, December 5, 2017.

“South Dakota’s working. We’re working better than many other states,” Daugaard said, noting the state’s high credit rating, its healthy pension plan and strong financial practices. “We’ve seen positive economic growth but need to be cautious given recent sluggish revenue growth.”

