Daugaard weighs in on challenges successor will face

The next governor of South Dakota will face challenges brought on by a proliferation of laws, a poorly focused educational system and river pollution.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard, in the last year of his last term, shared his ideas about the challenges his successor will face when he met with newspaper editors and publishers as part of Newspaper Day at the Legislature. The event is sponsored by the South Dakota Newspaper Association.

Daugaard said he was happy that some legislators have presented bills designed to streamline South Dakota laws. He said the state should be vigilant about how many laws it enacts and not follow the example of the federal government.

