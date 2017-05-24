Deputy position open in Gregory County

Wed, 05/24/2017 - 10:25am News Staff

The Gregory County Commission met on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Commissioners Myron Johnson, Jeff Johnson, Jessy Biggins, Bob Hausmann and Kelsea Sutton were present.

The board authorized Sheriff Tim Drey to advertise for a deputy with a closing date for applications of June 16, 2017. Deputy Chelsea Biehl resigned in early April.

Seth Webster was hired as summer help for the highway department at $12.00 per hour effective May 22, 2017.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467