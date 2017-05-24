Deputy position open in Gregory County

The Gregory County Commission met on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Commissioners Myron Johnson, Jeff Johnson, Jessy Biggins, Bob Hausmann and Kelsea Sutton were present.

The board authorized Sheriff Tim Drey to advertise for a deputy with a closing date for applications of June 16, 2017. Deputy Chelsea Biehl resigned in early April.

Seth Webster was hired as summer help for the highway department at $12.00 per hour effective May 22, 2017.

