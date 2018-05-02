Determan inducted in to the DWU Hall of Fame

Wed, 05/02/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

Chris Determan was recently inducted into the DWU Hall of Fame on Saturday, April 28, 2018.

Determan, a 1996 Dakota Wesleyan University graduate, was a member of the 1992 football team that went to the NAIA National Playoffs, the last football team at DWU to do so. He was a four-time letter-winner, three-time conference champion, three-time All-Conference member and named conference MVP once. During his career, Determan guided the DWU football to a four-year record of 28-13. He currently ranks ninth all-time in DWU football history in career rushing yards (2,063), eighth in career passing yards (3,830) and fourth in career total offense (5,893).

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467