Determan inducted in to the DWU Hall of Fame

Chris Determan was recently inducted into the DWU Hall of Fame on Saturday, April 28, 2018.

Determan, a 1996 Dakota Wesleyan University graduate, was a member of the 1992 football team that went to the NAIA National Playoffs, the last football team at DWU to do so. He was a four-time letter-winner, three-time conference champion, three-time All-Conference member and named conference MVP once. During his career, Determan guided the DWU football to a four-year record of 28-13. He currently ranks ninth all-time in DWU football history in career rushing yards (2,063), eighth in career passing yards (3,830) and fourth in career total offense (5,893).

