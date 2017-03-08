Diners enjoy dinner theater fundraiser for the Hilltop Drive In

The dinner theater held at the Dallas American Legion on March 3, was a successful start for the campaign to raise $45,000 to purchase a new projector for the Hilltop Drive In.

Singers Mike Boxa and Megan Seegers entertained diners throughout the evening. Madyson Berendes also performed a song.

Dr. Marv Braun, an organizer of the event, said that the benefit raised $5,850 in ticket sales and donations.

Dr. Braun encouraged Gregory High School classes to challenge their classmates to donate to the project.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/