Dinner theater in Dallas to feature Mike Boxa’s Retro Show, Megan Seegers

Megan Seegers and Michael Boxa are bringing their full repertoire of hit songs to the dinner theater stage Friday evening. Mike Boxa Retro will feature oldies from Buddy Holly, Waylon Jennings, the Temptations and many other artists. The event begins at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Mar. 3 at the Dallas American Legion. The dinner theater is a fundraiser for a digital projector for the drive in theater.

