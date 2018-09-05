Disaster drill simulates wildfire

Wed, 09/05/2018 - 5:00am
Patty Connealy-Clark

When a theoretical wildfire moved into Gregory County from Nebraska August 22, responders were ready to jump into action.

Gregory County Emergency Management Supervisor Brad Christenson helped plan a disaster drill that ran parallel in the two hospitals in the county. In addition, he ran a table top exercise in the Burke Civic Center to which he invited the Gregory County Commissioners and the Dallas, Gregory, Burke, Bonesteel, and Fairfax mayors, finance officers and councils.

 

