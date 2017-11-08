Distinguished Alumnus Veterinarian’s advice molds Karel’s career

Wed, 11/08/2017 - 10:44am News Staff
Dave Graves

As a high school student in Gregory, Gary Karel loved sports, especially wrestling, and he loved to work with animals, but a word of advice from his local veterinarian was well-heeded.

The local veterinarian (Dr. Carl Lenker) was a frequent visitor to the Louie and Ardyth Karel farm, as much for his mom’s cooking as his dad’s livestock. He was willing to help pay Karel’s way through vet school and help get him started in practice. But the vet shared this piece of advice: “When you get older, it’s difficult to wrestle those big animals.”

Karel thought about vaccinating 1,000-pound steers as a grandfather and he thought about his grandparents’ neighbor (Don Frank) in Gregory, a well-respected pharmacist.

Karel decided to use his SDSU wrestling scholarship to study pharmacy. It proved to be a good decision. The wrestling career ended with a knee injury in Karel’s sophomore year. The pharmacy career continues today.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467