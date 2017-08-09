To embark on middle-east deployment with 189th Air Ambulance Company

Company Commander, Major Tony Timanus, is looking at an upcoming training regiment and a ten month assignment to the middle-east as he readies for his fourth deployment with the United States Army.

Timanus, who is administrator at the Avera Gregory Hospital, is also commander of Charlie Company, 1st of the 189th Air Ambulance Company stationed in Rapid City, South Dakota. The 21st of this month, the army reservist will join other team members for a couple months of training followed by a ten month deployment to Kuwait.

For the past two years, company members have been training with the new UA60 Mike Helicopter, the most advanced in the US Army’s medivac arsenal. In addition the company’s medics have recently undergone an intensive 18 month paramedic training session prior to deployment. The fifteen choppers and their 150 man compliment will join forces in Texas for further training and will then begin their overseas assignment.

“Our area of responsibility will encompass territory about equal to the size of Texas,” said Timanus, “and our assignment will include evacuation for all coalition forces, enemy prisoners of war or civilians from the battle field to the closest treatment center.”