Engineer Greg Smith supports intercontinental ballistic missiles

Wed, 04/05/2017 - 1:38pm News Staff
SSgt Christopher Ruano

Greg Smith was featured in the Feb. 17, 2017 issue of the Cheyenne, Wyoming Minuteman newspaper article: Faces of the Mighty Ninety: Infrastructure and Equipment Division.

He retired from the Air Force in 2004, and took a civilian Air Force position as an engineer supporting intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

Greg is a native of Gregory. He and his wife Sandy (Berens) relocated their alpaca farm to Gregory last year.

 With 30 years working in the nuclear enterprise as an engineer, Greg Smith, Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center ICBM infrastructure and equipment division director, leads a team of 20 fellow engineers, logistics experts, technical writers, and enlisted missile maintainers.

“Our office was stood up back in the ’60s because the military realized in the ICBM business, missile facilities are so directly intertwined with the weapon system itself,” Smith said. “It’s a launch platform that’s really part of the whole weapons system.” 

 

