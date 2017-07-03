Exchange student brings family to Gregory

Last week, Dennis and Janice Grenoble sat at the dining room table with Stefan Krüger and his wife Manja as they reminisced about Stefan’s year as a German foreign exchange student from 1993-94. The Krügers visited the Grenobles for several days during their vacation in the U.S. Stefan’s home is Leipzig, Germany, which is a city of about 500,000 people.

This was the first trip to Gregory for Manja and their two children, Johanna, four, and Jakob, seventeen months. The last time Manja was in the States was 18 years ago when she was in San Diego for a two-month internship.

The Krüger’s summer vacation to the States started when they flew to Las Vegas where they picked up an RV. Traveling in an RV worked well. Said Manja, “It was perfect, especially with the kids.” From there, they toured New Mexico, Colorado, Montana and Wyoming. They drove through the Big Horn Mountains and the Black Hills and stopped to see friends in Winner before they reached Gregory.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/