Exchange student outreach blossoms into three week holiday with extended family

This story, or at least the next chapter of this story, began last year when Thomas Miliam, a Danish exchange student was placed with Sara Klein and family in the Gregory School District. The school year went very well for Thomas and the Kleins, ending with a promise from Thomas’ mother that they would come to visit the people who had taken such wonderful care of her son.

That promise was kept recently when the Miliam family traveled from Copenhagen, Denmark to spend a three week holiday with the Kleins.

Palle, Hanne, Thomas and Christian Miliam left Copenhagen, a city of nearly a million people, flew to Minneapolis, Minnesota, rented a car and on June 25th, arrived at the Klein home north of Gregory.

