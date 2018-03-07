Farm & Home Show to showcase over 45 vendors

Wed, 03/07/2018 - 2:49pm News Staff

Saturday, March 10 is the date for this year’s Farm & Home Show at the Gregory Memorial Auditorium. Booths will be open from 1:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., but a line-up of presentations will begin at 10:00 a.m.

The presentations will cover a wide range of topics. Neil Hylla will be on hand to talk about the Farmers Business Network, Colby Kirwan will cover design and landscaping, South Dakota Farmers Union will address the Farm Bill and crop insurance, the South Dakota Highway Patrol will discuss navigating the ELD mandate, and an introductory to basic life support will be presented.

 

