Feedlot expansion permit appealed

Wed, 03/01/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
The Gregory County Commission met on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Commissioners Myron Johnson, Jeff Johnson, Kelsea Sutton and Jessy Biggins, via speaker phone, were present. Bob Hausmann was absent. Planning commission recommendation appealed Julie Yager submitted an appeal of a conditional use permit recommendation from the planning commission. Casey Burrus, county zoning administrator, and Amy Bartling, state’s attorney, briefed the board on the permit application and the appeal letter.
 
