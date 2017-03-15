Feedlot hearings rescheduled to April 18

The Gregory County Commission met on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Commissioners Myron Johnson, Jeff Johnson, Jessy Biggins, Bob Hausmann and Kelsea Sutton were present. State’s attorney Amy Bartling, zoning administrator Casey Burrus, DJ Steffen, Robert and Nancy Wirsing, Ted Stevicks, Heather Hammerbeck, Bradley Steffen, A.J. Steffen, Elsie Forsch, Rich Bailey, Bryan and Tania Witt, Matt Steffen, Meghan Weborg and Melvin Vosika also attended the meeting.

The commissioners met as a board of adjustment to consider a conditional use application for a variance application from Steffen Farms, LLC. D.J. Steffen asked for a continuance on both because his legal representative wasn’t able to be present. The conditional use application was for a permit in an agricultural district for a Class A animal feeding operation in Lots 1 & 2; E2NW4 less 7.04 acres highway, 19-96-71, Union Township, Gregory County. The variance application was for a variance to have a Class A animal feeding operation in Lot 1 & 2; E2NW4 less 7.04 acres highway, 19-96-71, Union Township, Gregory County closer than two miles to residential dwellings. The board granted a continuance and rescheduled the conditional use hearing to April 18, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. and the variance hearing to the same date at 2:00 p.m. Steffen Farms, LLC will be responsible for the cost of publishing the additional hearing notices.

