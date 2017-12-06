First blizzard of the season hits Monday

Wed, 12/06/2017 - 1:39pm News Staff

Monday, December 4, 2017 was the first snowfall of the year in Gregory. The forecasters predicted winds to blow up to 50 mph. with one to two inches of snow. As the temperature dropped throughout the morning, it turned rain into snow and hazardous travel by mid afternoon with icy roads and white out conditions. The forecast for Tuesday was temperatures reaching 40 degrees with winds 17-21 mph.

 

